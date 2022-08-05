Organizer discusses special hike in honor of Cpl. Hunter Lopez
A special hike to pay tribute to fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez will take place at the Bear Creek Oasis in La Quinta Saturday at 5 a.m.
