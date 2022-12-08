Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Questions Answered
Republican Greg Wallis declares victory in State Assembly race, discusses future plans

Republican Greg Wallis has declared victory over Democrat Christy Holstege in the tight race to represent California's 47th Assembly District.

Wallis has traded the lead with Holstege several times since election day and final vote totals show him with an 85-vote lead out of about 170,000 votes cast.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with him today about the results and his plans for the future.

Holstege declined to speak on camera but did send us the following statement:

“This is one of the closest legislative elections in California history, and we owe it to the voters to get it right. 85 votes is incredibly close in a district with 170,000 votes cast, and the difference is less than a tenth of 1%. Over the next several days our team will be closely analyzing the results and assess whether a recount is worth pursuing. Regardless of the outcome, I remain committed to our region and serving our community.”

