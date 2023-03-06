Rep Ruiz discusses his role in House Subcommittee investigating COVID origins

The House Subcommittee Investigating the Origins of COVID-19 will hold a hearing this week looking at whether the virus accidentally leaked from a research lab in China.

Wednesday's hearing will feature the former director of CDC, a long-time proponent of the disputed theory the virus came from an accident at a lab in Wuhan.

House Republicans scheduled the hearing in the wake of reports the energy department now believes with "low confidence" the pandemic began with a lab leak.

Local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz is the ranking member of the select subcommittee and says lawmakers should try to get to the bottom of the lab dispute by relying on facts and science.

"Do you honestly think we'll ever get to a point where everybody comes to a consensus with how this pandemic began?" Peter asked Ruiz.

Ruiz responded, "That's why we need to allow and empower the scientists and intelligence community to do the investigation to gather the evidence to help us to get the information that we need."

The hearing is scheduled to be held Wednesday, March 8 at 6:00 a.m. PT. You'll be able to watch it live on Youtube.