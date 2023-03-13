BNP Paribas USA CEO touts charitable endeavors

BNP Paribas Bank says the tournament in the valley is more than just about tennis, there's also a social and environmental impact.

The bank just announced it is expanding its program to help deserving kids from disadvantaged backgrounds learn to play tennis. Players will be able to train under the direct supervision of tennis professionals.

In addition, every time an ace is served at the tournament, the bank will plant two trees in California. Plus, there are scholarships given to Coachella Valley High School students.

"We've sent them every single year, including during Covid by the way, with the scholarship to the best colleges on the west coast and I can tell you these kids are so talented, they're awe-inspiring," said Jean-Yves Fillion, CEO of BNP Paribas USA.

For more information on what the b-n-p is doing to help our community, visit: https://usa.bnpparibas/en/homepage/our-commitments-positive-banking/the-community/