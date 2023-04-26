City of Indio encourages restaurant owners to apply for $5,000 grant

Restaurant owners in Indio are encouraged to apply for a $5,000 grant that can be used for kitchen equipment, technical upgrades, employee training and bonuses, and to address unforeseen hardships.

The grants are funded by a $1 million donation from SoCalGas to the California Restaurant Foundation’s Restaurants Care Resilience Fund. Independent restaurants with one to five locations and less than $3 million in annual revenue are eligible to apply. Priority will be given to restaurants that have yet to receive a grant, but previous recipients are urged to re-apply.

“This is a great opportunity for Indio restaurants to secure financial help with improvements to their facilities or staff and contribute to the success of their business,” said Carl Morgan, Indio’s Economic Development Director. “By investing in their businesses, restaurant owners can enhance their operations and provide an even better experience for our community. This will encourage more people to dine and shop locally, supporting our local economy and keeping dollars within our community.”

Restaurants Care was created in 2017 as a safety net for food and beverage workers. The deadline to apply for the Spring 2023 grant cycle is Sunday, May 7.

Information and applications are available at www.restaurantscare.org/resilience.