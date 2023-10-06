Skip to Content
SBA representative discusses disaster loans for those affected by Tropical Storm Hilary

The deadline is approaching for homes and businesses damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary to apply for disaster loans. So how does the process work, and what do people here need to know?

 News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the public information officer for the U.S. Small Business Administration Louise Porter.

If you have damage, you're encouraged to put an application in and see what you are eligible for. Call 1-800-659-2955 or visit https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/

