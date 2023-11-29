Palm Springs Friends of Philharmonic donates 70K in music grants

More than a dozen schools throughout the Coachella Valley have received thousands of dollars worth of grants for their music programs.

"Palm Springs Friends of Philharmonic" distributed $70,000 as part of its 50th anniversary celebration.

The money will be used to purchase new musical instruments and to boost school music programs.

Marine Mitze, the executive director of the organization, says the money was greatly needed.

"What has been the feedback you've received from the schools?" Peter Daut asked Mitze.

"The teachers have been over the moon," Mitze said. "They were just like, 'This is greater than our annual budget that we have and we're playing on instruments that should have been replaced 12 years ago.'"

"It's not just about training students to be musicians. this is about really helping our young people in so many ways. We all know how great sports are but music is equally as important. the students learn self-esteem, they learn persistence. it's hard to play an instrument, you have to keep at it."

For more information on the grant, visit: https://www.psphil.org/youth-education/