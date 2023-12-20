Jake Ingrassia of Palm Springs Airport shares tips to prepare for holiday travel rush

Starting Thursday, tens of thousands of passengers are expected to travel through Palm Springs International Airport and the airport is on track to set a new record.

PSP officials project more than 40,000 people will depart from the airport from Thursday through Dec. 26.

That's about 7,000 passengers taking to the skies each of those days.

To ensure a smooth journey, the airport recommends you get to the airport two hours ahead of time if you plan to check luggage and about 90 minutes if you're carrying on.

Also, keep in mind the busiest times at the airport are between 10:30 in the morning and 1:30 in the afternoon which is when a lot of mid-day flights land and depart.

So, you can expect wait times going through TSA during that window will be about 30 minutes.

"We do ask that passengers be prepared for some of our restaurants and concessions to reach capacity during this busy holiday travel. But we do have grab-and-go options as well. However, if you show up to the airport hungry, we do ask just plan ahead for that, and be sure to leave a little extra time," said Jake Ingrassia, PSP's marketing & communications specialist.

For 20-23, the airport is poised to break last year's record of nearly 3 million passengers.