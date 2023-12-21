Joanne Hawes of the Betty Ford Center discusses substance abuse during the holidays

The stress of the holidays can be tough for people struggling with substance addictions, but there are solutions.

The Betty Ford Center said people with addiction issues need to have a plan before they enter social situations where they may be tempted to relapse. That includes having a plan to leave either with their own transportation or with somebody supportive.

Stress. The key is to recognize triggers and be prepared to deal with them.

"What we find is really most important is to have some good conversations with their support system for people in recovery, and be sure to plan ahead well. That they have some phone numbers to call if they feel stressed," Joanne Hawes, director of clinical services for the Betty Ford Center. "Just getting good support. Thinking ahead, what do they expect the challenges will be? Maybe naming three to five people they can call during the holidays that they know will be available to reach out to for help."

You can watch Peter Daut full, in-depth interview with Hawes at the top of the article.

