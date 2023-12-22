Exclusive: Supervisor Manuel Perez speaks out against claims of resignation, illness

Riverside County 4th District Supervisor Manuel Perez is speaking with News Channel 3 about a recent newspaper article that falsely claimed he decided to resign as supervisor due to illness.

That editorial was published online in the Desert Review in Imperial County. The same article also endorsed State Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia to take Perez's place as county supervisor.

Perez insists he is nowhere near ready to step down and says there has been "devious succession planning" by politically motivated people.

"Who do you think those people are?" Peter asked.

Perez answered, "Well they're out there, Peter. I wouldn't want to point fingers. I think I have an idea as to who those folks may be, but I don't have any hard evidence."

Peter responded, "Are these people elected officials do you think?"

Perez then answered, "I don't know. It could be a couple elected officials, but maybe individuals that are supporting those other elected officials."

"Have you spoken with Eduardo Garcia, and what was his reaction to this article?"

"He was just as shocked as I was," Perez answered.

You can watch the complete 10-minute interview with Supervisor Perez at the top of the article.