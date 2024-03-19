Palm Springs International Airport releases annual report

The Palm Springs International Airport released its inaugural annual report this week.

PSP had another record year for passenger travel last year, with just over 3.2 million passengers. That's up nearly nine percent from the year earlier.

This year's projects include an expanded baggage claim area -- remodeling the terminal restrooms-- and new shade-structure installations.

The city is also looking at expanding the terminal -- and adding more parking in longer-term projects.

"We also launched our new brand and logo, along with a fully redesigned website, so you'll get an in-depth look at finances, which show our operating revenue had more than $9 million of increase, with many of our revenue streams increasing like airline fees, transportation, dining and retail, plus a look at how the airport is spending its money," said Jake Ingrassia, PSP's marketing and communication specialist

Ingrassia added, "Our restaurant and retail renovations are fully underway right now, doubling the number of eateries in PSP, while bringing in some local flare to our businesses." 1:52))

Check out the full, 20-page report here