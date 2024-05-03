Palm Springs Air Museum named CA Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblymember Greg Wallis

The Palm Springs Air Museum was selected as a 2024 California Nonprofit of the Year by 47th District State Assemblyman Greg Wallis.

It is one of about a hundred nonprofits being honored by state lawmakers for outstanding contributions to the communities they serve.

The museum is dedicated to educating the public about the role of air power in preserving American liberties.

"So why do you think the air museum is being recognized?" Peter Daut ask said Fred Bell, Vice Chairman of the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Bell answered, "We are a fairly unique entity in the Valley. We do 15,000 hours of education work with school kids in the Valley that we provide at no cost."

He added during the interview, "I think people view us as a community resource, and we've never been above stepping in when we had to. Even when we had the folks displaced in Cathedral City with the flood."

To learn more about the museum and its programs, visit https://palmspringsairmuseum.org/