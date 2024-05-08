Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast will be held Thursday at the Palm Springs Convention Center

About 1,200 people, including dozens of community and business leaders, will gather in Palm Springs tomorrow for the Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast.

The annual event celebrates Harvey Milk's life and legacy and helps to support valley LGBTQ youth programs. According to Palm Springs Pride, in the twelve years, the Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast has been presented, nearly 2,700 youth and 8,000 adults have been inspired by featured speakers.

This year, Milk's nephew, Stuart, will be honored for being a global LGBT rights advocate.

Thursday's breakfast will be held at the Palm Springs Convention Center and hosted by News Channel 3 anchor Peter Daut.

"Why is it important, Ron that we have this event each year and to remember Harvey Milk?" Peter Daut asked Ron deHarte, president of Palm Springs Pride.

deHarte answered, "Harvey opened the doors for so many people to enter public service, to become elected officials across the country. Tomorrow, we'll have 10 LGBTQ elected officials who will be at the breakfast."

"It's a great opportunity, not only for the youth, but also the adults that are also empowered and motivated when they leave the breakfast every year," deHarte added.

The Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast will be held on Thursday, May 9 from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Click here for tickets.