Betty Ford Center spotlights depression and anxiety issues as Mental Health Awareness Month approaches

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage says many people struggling with mental health also have substance-use issues.

The center says it is seeing more people coming in with depression and major anxiety issues.

The reason: many people who felt isolated during the pandemic turned to alcohol and drugs to try to cope. Years later, some are still struggling with mental health and addiction issues, but there are solutions.

"Looking up local resources for therapy, for programs that may be available to help individuals out. There's also virtual mental health services and other mental health services available for individuals who it may not be an option for whatever reason to access on-site," said Melissa Hawkins, Betty Ford Center Clinical Supervisor.

For more information on mental health services and treatment options, visit: https://www.hazeldenbettyford.org/.