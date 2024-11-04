Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos discuss upcoming shows in the Coachella Valley

Kelly and Mark are packing their swimsuits, loading up the golf clubs and pickleball racquets, and heading here to Greater Palm Springs!

As we've reported, they'll be taping several shows at the "Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort and Spa" on November 10 and 11. Tickets to their tapings are free and can be reserved on their website.

Several celebrity guests are expected to attend.

Peter Daut spoke with the couple today about what they plan to do when they're here and some of their favorite places to visit in our valley.

