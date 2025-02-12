Coachella Animal Network offers low-cost dog and cat clinics this Friday and Saturday

As overcrowded animal shelters remain a big concern in our valley, a local non-profit is collaborating with the county to host low-cost dog and cat clinics Friday, February 14, and Saturday, February 15, in Indio.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Coachella Animal Network founder Kim Hardee to get details of the event. Hardee says she works closely with Loving All Animals and Palm Springs Animal Shelter. She adds that together as a community effort they've arranged to keep the clinics going.

The clinics are being held at the ABC Recovery Center, 44359 Palm Street in Indio from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Appointments are necessary for spay and neuter, but space has filled up for this event, so only stand-by is available. No appointments are needed for licensing, vaccines and microchips. For more information, visit coachellaanimalnetwork.org or call 760-848-4284.