Coachella Valley Questions Answered

Alyssa Burno of Palm Springs Friends of Philharmonic discusses expanding music programs

Published 4:52 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Friends of Philharmonic is looking to expand, support, and also financially boost music programs in schools across the valley. The organization just created the position of education and events coordinator. Alyssa Burno will be the conduit to music teachers and students alike.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Burno about her new position and how it will make a difference in the lives of Valley kids.

Peter Daut

