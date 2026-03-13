Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Questions Answered

Teddy Grouya previews the AmDocs Film Fest in Palm Springs

By
Updated
today at 6:58 PM
Published 6:54 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The 15th annual American Documentary and Animation Film Festival in Palm Springs is just weeks away, and organizers say there is a big need for volunteers and homestay hosts to ensure its success.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke about the globally recognized event with the founder and director, Teddy Gruya.

Article Topic Follows: Coachella Valley Questions Answered

Jump to comments ↓

Peter Daut

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.