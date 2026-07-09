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Coachella Valley Questions Answered

Green Room Theater Company works to expand cultural programs in the East Valley

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Published 5:59 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A local nonprofit is working to expand cultural programs in the East Valley.

"Green Room Theatre Company" just received a $100,000 grant from the "Tammis Day Foundation," which will allow it to grow and focus on underserved communities.

Half the grant will go to producing mainstage artistic productions, while the other half will allow the theatre to expand its staff.

Green Room takes theater directly to communities throughout the valley.

"There are a lot of communities out there that don't have the opportunity either by lack of theater themselves or financials, that do not have the ability to see theater. And we feel that the arts is something needed in our communities," said Allan H. Jensen, Managing Director of GRTCCV.

A big portion of the theater company is its "ballet folklorico."

For more information, visit https://grtccv.org/

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