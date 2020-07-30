Earthquake rattles San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles

Earthquake Alert

A sharp earthquake shook the Los Angeles area at 4:29 a.m. today.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.2 Magnitude earthquake was centered one mile north of Pacoima.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries, but San Fernando

Valley residents said they felt the quake as a sharp jolt.

The temblor struck at a depth of 4.3 miles, its epicenter 1.4 miles

north of the city of San Fernando, according to the U.S.G.S.

The quake was initially registered as a magnitude 4.3 quake but downgraded about 10 minutes later by the U.S.G.S. It was almost immediately followed by a magnitude 3.3 aftershock.

People in The San Fernando Valley, La Crescenta, Downtown Los Angeles,

the Miracle Mile area, Hollywood and Pasadena reported feeling the quake.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it immediately implemented its

post-earthquake protocols, with fire department vehicles and helicopters

patrolling its 470 square-mile jurisdiction to look for damages or residents

experiencing emergencies. About 5:30 a.m., the department said it had completed its protocols.

"The LAFD has concluded the systematic survey of the City of Los

Angeles by ground and air, and is pleased to report that no major

infrastructure damage was noted by our personnel in the City of Los Angeles, and that there has been no loss of life or serious injury that we can directly attribute to the (magnitude) 4.2 earthquake,'' spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

The Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments reported normal

operations, but both strongly encouraged residents to be prepared in the event of a major earthquake.

The same area witnessed the 1971 San Fernando earthquake, which was also known as the Sylmar earthquake. It happened in the early morning of February 9, 1971 in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. That earthquake had a magnitude of 6.5 and caused major damage.

