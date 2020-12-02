PSUSD’s return to classrooms pushed back to February

Education

Palm Springs Unified School District students won't be back in classrooms until at least February, Superintendent Dr. Sandra Lyon confirmed on Wednesday.

The district was originally planning for in-person classes to return after the winter break in mid-January under the hybrid model. The model set student capacity to 50 percent with in-person classes held two days a week and distance learning the remaining three days.

The four-month plan appeared to be moving along as scheduled in early November. A small group of students was set to be brought in to classrooms last month but the recent coronavirus case surge and alarming projections have led to district officials delaying their plans.

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom said if current trends continues, 78% of hospital beds across the state will be filled by Christmas Eve, and all currently available intensive care unit beds will be occupied by mid-December.

Lyon said that February would be the earliest that the district would be able to implement its hybrid learning model due to the COVID surge, but even that date could be up in the air if the county remains in the purple tier. Schools remain virtual if a county is still in the purple tier.

"Please know that getting our students and staff back in their classrooms as soon as possible is something we all want and are eager to have happen," Lyon wrote. "At the same time, the health and safety of our students and staff has been and always will be our number one priority and remains in the forefront of every decision that is made, both by staff and by our Board of Education."

There is no word on whether the Desert Sands Unified School District will also follow suit with pushing back the return to class. We have reached out to district officials for clarification.

Coachella Valley Superintendent Dr. Maria Gandera said they district still isn't sure as to when their hybrid model will be implemented. Officials are waiting until coronavirus cases decreases and Riverside County is out of the purple tier.

