CVUSD appoints new interim superintendent

Education

The Coachella Valley Unified School District board of education appointed a new interim Superintendent after failing to reach an agreement with their previous selection,

On Wednesday, the board unanimously voted to name Juan Lopez as the district's new interim superintendent.

The agreement between Lopez and the district will be finalized during next week's board meeting.

The board originally selected Dr. Steve Kennedy as the internim replacement following then-Superintendent Dr. Maria Gandera's resignation earlier this month.

Kennedy was set to take over the position, however, last week, the board tabled the decision to approve Kennedy's agreement. Kennedy, who is currently retired, was set to make no more than $47,713 while working three days a week at the district office

Full details on Kennedy's agreement

There was no word on what the disagreement was between the board and Kennedy that led to a new interim to be selected.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Stay up-to-date with the latest local breaking news. Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.