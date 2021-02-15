CVUSD delays decision on hiring interim Superintendent

Education

The Coachella Valley Unified School District is currently without a superintendent after the Board of Education delayed approving the agreement with their interim replacement.

On Feb. 4, the board unanimously voted Dr. Steve Kennedy to serve as CVUSD's interim superintendent following the resignation of then-Superintendent Dr. Maria Gandera.

The board was set to approve the agreement with Kennedy during their meeting last week, but instead tabled the item and scheduled it for a later date.

There was no word from district officials as to why the agreement approval was delayed.

News Channel 3 obtained a breakdown on the specifics of the contract.

According to the contract, CVUSD agreed to pay Kennedy an amount not to exceed $47,713. That includes $1,200 per day when working in the district office and $150.00 for each hour worked on those days that he is not on-site at the District Office.

As the contract notes, Kennedy is currently retired from the California State Teachers’ Retirement System. The agreement would have Kennedy ensure that he does not exceed the CalSTRS limitation.

In order to make sure this does not happen, Kennedy would've worked three days a week at the district office. Kennedy was scheduled to work Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Kennedy signed the contract on February 8, but board president Joey Acuña Jr. did not.

There is currently no word on when the next meeting will take place to bring this up again. As it stands right now, CVUSD does not have an acting superintendent in place.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.