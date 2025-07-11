Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Temperatures stay hot into the weekend

Spencer Blum
By
Published 5:58 AM

Happy Friday! Temperatures are slightly cooler today as we close out the workweek. Highs today are finally below 115°F, providing some relief compared to the days ahead. Winds will be mostly calm, and moisture levels will not be notably significant.

We are still tracking a whole lot of heat here in the Coachella Valley heading into the weekend. This is all thanks to an area of high pressure dominating the region. This ridge will move around but not necessarily move away, meaning we can expect a whole lot of heat in the day ahead.

Over the next week, temperatures will stay hot. Most days will see afternoon highs in the 110°F to 115°F range. Average highs for this time of year are 109°F! Stay cool and remember to practice heat safety!

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

