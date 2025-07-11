Skip to Content
Iris Williams, Rancho Mirage resident and renowned Welsh singer, dies

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Iris Williams, a local resident and renowned singer, has died at the age of 79, according to the BBC.

Williams performed for Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Albert Hall in London. In 2004, Queen Elizabeth II honored Williams with the title of OBE, Order of the British Empire, for her contribution to music.

In 2022, Williams spoke with News Channel 3 about her experience with Queen Elizabeth II.

Williams was a friend of President Gerald Ford, a fellow Rancho Mirage resident. She performed for the President multiple times over the years.

