Cielo Vista Charter student wins PSUSD’s Spelling Bee of Champions; moves on to County spelling bee

Cielo Vista Charter 8th grade student Jaylyn Meza won PSUSD's Spelling Bee of Champions!

The district's spelling bee of champions featured the winner of each elementary and middle schools' own spelling bee. Meza won the competition in round 13, her winning word was "comportment."

She will now move on the represent PSUSD in the Riverside County Spelling Bee in March.

Ivan Labrada-Escobar, a 4th grader at Cathedral City Elementary School, came in second place. He will be the district alternative representative.





