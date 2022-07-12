PSUSD names two new principals and an assistant principal

The Palm Springs Unified School District board of education named two new principals and an assistant principal at three of its schools on Tuesday.

Andrea Guaydacan will be the new Principal of Cabot Yerxa Elementary.

She joins Palm Springs Unified with over 20 years of experience as a teacher, instructional coach, grant coordinator and assistant principal.

She is currently the assistant principal at John Glenn Middle School in Indio, a Desert Sands Unified School District school.

Betsy Gomez will be the new Principal at Julius Corsini Elementary in Desert Hot Springs.

Gomez started her career in education at PSUSD in 1998 as a teacher at Agua Caliente Elementary. OVer the next 24 years, she has served as a reading coach, teacher on special assignment and, most recently, assistant principal of Bubbling Wells Elementary in Desert Hot Springs.

Eddie Martinez was named the new Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Rancho Mirage High School.

Martinez has served as a Special Education teacher at RMHS as well as a reflective coach and bargaining chair for the Palm Springs Teachers Association (PSTA). He also has athletic coaching experience.