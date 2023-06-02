Desert Hot Springs names street in honor of DHSHS valedictorian

The city of Desert Hot Springs renamed a street in honor of Desert Hot Springs High School valedictorian Nari Rodriguez.

Dozens took part in the 2023 valedictorian street naming ceremony on Friday. Mayor Scott Matas said over 300 students are graduating tonight in desert hot springs but Rodriguez takes the top spot.

"I'm very grateful to everyone who came to this ceremony. And most of all, to my family and my teachers, and my friends who always supported me. I couldn't be here today without their help," Rodriguez said. "I plan to attend COD for two years and then transfer with the hopes of becoming a history teacher one day."

The new street Nari Rodriguez is on the corner of Pierson and Cholla. Rodriguez is graduating with a 4.7 GPA at tonight’s ceremony.