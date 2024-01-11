4 CSUSB Palm Desert campus first-year students receive full-ride scholarships

Four Cal State San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus first-year students received a University Legacy Scholarship to cover their full tuition and fees, net of financial aid, for four years, school officials announced today.

"The University Legacy Scholarship provides an opportunity for outstanding graduating high school seniors attending high schools in the Coachella Valley to compete for an academic scholarship to attend the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus,'' CSUSB PDC spokesman Michael Singer wrote in a statement. "It was created for Coachella Valley students to realize just how accessible a college education is, thanks to the generous support of community members."

The four scholarship recipients -- Kimberly Justo of Palm Desert, Alessandra Ramos of La Quinta, Daniela Rodriguez of Indio and Lissbeth Vega of Desert Hot Springs -- join a roster of more than 20 past recipients from the last six years, according to Singer. They were selected on a basis of their academic achievement, leadership, and service to the community.

The scholarship program was established for graduates form the Coachella Valley Unified School District, Desert Sands Unified School District and Palm Springs Unified School District, Singer said. Additionally, students who graduate from accredited private and online schools in the Coachella Valley are also eligible for the scholarship program.

"The University Legacy Scholarship has given me the honor to pursue a higher education and bring me a step closer to my goals,'' Rodriguez said in a statement. "This scholarship also gives me the support I need in school and helps guide me to success. I plan on being more involved on campus and continuing to serve my community by volunteering and giving back for the amount of support I have received."

Students interested in the next round of scholarships have until March 31 to submit their applications, a cover letter, unofficial copy of their high school transcript and two letters of recommendation, according to PDC officials. More information about the scholarship program can be found at csusb.edu/pdc/current-students/scholarships/university-legacy-scholarship.