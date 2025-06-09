Palm Springs Public Library Launches Six-Week Summer Reading Program

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Public Library launched its six-week summer reading program today, aimed at inspiring and entertaining children while helping to prevent seasonal learning loss.

The free "Level Up" program runs through July 18 at the library's location at 300 S. Sunrise Way, at the corner of Sunrise Way and Baristo Road.

"The purpose of summer reading is to help combat reading loss sometimes experienced over the summer, however, studies indicate that students who read recreationally outperform those who do not, and summer reading makes it fun for them to do just that,'' Director of Library Services Jeannie Kays said in a statement.

The program includes in-person events, lectures, interactive games and free book selections provided by Friends of the Palm Springs Library.

Participants who log their reading time or books weekly are entered into prize drawings that include a Nintendo Switch, a PlayStation 5, a $100 Amazon gift card and a pickleball match with Police Chief Andy Mills.

Registration can be completed in person at the library.

For more information about the program, residents can call the library at 760-322-7323.