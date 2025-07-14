CVUSD set to receive $70k grant from the IID to upgrade HVAC systems

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KESQ)-- Coachella Valley Unified School District is set to receive a $70k grant from the Imperial Irrigation District (IID).

The IID announced they are set to award more than $1.1 million in grants to 20 local educational institutions throughout California through their Grants for Energy Modernization Program (GEMS).

The IID launched the GEMS grants earlier this year as a way to show their commitment to support energy efficiency in education.

“This is an exceptional way to give back to the community that not only supports education, but helps reduce energy demand through the use of energy-efficient equipment,” said IID Board Chairwoman Gina Dockstader. “We are pleased to support schools in creating more comfortable environments for students and educators.”

When announced, public, private and charter schools were encouraged by the IID to apply for these grants to upgrade their facilities' heating, ventilation and air conditioning units to help enhance learning environments while cutting operational costs.

The 2025 GEMS grant totals to $1,120,000 with eight applicants being awarded $35,000 for single site projects and twelve applications being awarded $70,000 for multiple site projects.

This project is projected to save approximately 454,636 kilowatt-hours of energy and reduce carbon emissions by 238,237 pounds a year.

The IID reports funding for this project is being sourced from state-mandated Public Benefit Charge with funding being distributed following each school's successful completion of their approved projects.

For more information visit https://www.iid.com/customer-service/grant-opportunities/grants-for-energy-modernization-in-schools

