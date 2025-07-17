Skip to Content
Education

Desert Sands Unified School District celebrates summer school graduation ceremony

By
New
Published 6:15 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Desert Sands Unified School District (DSUSD) celebrated its summer school graduation ceremony honoring the Class of 2025 earlier Thursday. 

This meaningful celebration brought together DSUSD students and families from five of the district's high schools to highlight the important milestone for these accomplished students. 

Ryan Mancilla DSUSD graduate comments on his feelings after the ceremony, “It's been a long time coming, you know, uh, even though I graduated in summer school, it's better late than never, you know what I mean?”

As the 2025 DSUSD graduates complete their school requirements, current DSUSD students prepare to enter the classroom August 20.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Haley Meberg

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content