Desert Sands Unified School District celebrates summer school graduation ceremony

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Desert Sands Unified School District (DSUSD) celebrated its summer school graduation ceremony honoring the Class of 2025 earlier Thursday.

This meaningful celebration brought together DSUSD students and families from five of the district's high schools to highlight the important milestone for these accomplished students.

Ryan Mancilla DSUSD graduate comments on his feelings after the ceremony, “It's been a long time coming, you know, uh, even though I graduated in summer school, it's better late than never, you know what I mean?”

As the 2025 DSUSD graduates complete their school requirements, current DSUSD students prepare to enter the classroom August 20.