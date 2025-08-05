James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center receives tech upgrade

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)--The James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center received a big tech upgrade thanks to a grant from the California Public Utilities Commission.

The center, located on 480 W. Tramview Road, received a grant over $56,000 from the California Public Utilities Commission to upgrade their facility.

With 16 brand-new computer workstations and full Wi-Fi coverage the building has been transformed into a tech hub accessible to the community. Wi-Fi coverage spans throughout the entire building including the gym and meeting rooms, ensuring residents have tech access in any space of the facility.

From homework to job searches, residents of all ages now have access to tools that help them better connect, learn and thrive.

For more information about the tech upgrade visit https://www.palmspringsca.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation/james-o-jessie-desert-highland-unity-center