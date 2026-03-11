Skip to Content
La Quinta school recognized as one of state’s model continuation high schools

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - More than 50 continuation high schools throughout the state were recognized today as "Model Continuation High Schools" by the California Department of Education, including Summit High School in La Quinta.   

"Today, we celebrate 59 commemorate schools for their tremendous efforts as alternative campuses of learning,'' State Superintendent Tony Thurmond said.

The priority of our Model Continuation High Schools is to give students more than diploma. The teachers and administrators aim to provide students with a student-centered approach that meets their diverse academic, social and emotional needs and opportunities to explore options beyond high school and prepare students for the future -- whether they choose to pursue further education or join the workforce, Thurmond added.  

Continuation high schools are alternative, flexible diploma-granting programs for students who might be at-risk of not graduating high school, often due to and academic credit deficiency.

Of the more than 428 continuation high schools that serve roughly 45,000 students throughout the state, 59 schools were recognized for providing ``exceptional opportunities for their students to purse academic success and social success,'' officials said.

Summit High School, located at 43-330 Palm Royale Drive in the Desert Sands Unified School District, was chosen for their Multi-Tiered System of Supports wellness program, art program and their ``deeply rooted culture of inclusivity and belonging."

Officials said Summit's dynamic art program served students as a creative outlet and as a therapeutic resource.   

All recognized schools will retain the Model Continuation High School designation for three years.

