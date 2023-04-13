Coachella Fest Traffic: What roads to avoid during the two weekends

The 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is here! For the next two weekends, some of the big musicians in the world hit the stages of the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio. More than 200,000 visitors are expected to be in the Coachella Valley for the festival.

The California Highway Patrol put out a list of closures and roads to avoid if you are around the festival area.

Full closures will be in effect from Friday to Monday at the following locations:

-- Avenue 49 between Hjorth Street and Monroe Street;

-- Avenue 50 between Madison Street and Jackson Street;

-- Hjorth Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50;

-- Madison Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52;

Expect significant impact to traffic at the following locations:

-- Washington Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52;

-- Avenue 48 between Jefferson and Jackson;

-- Highway 111 at Jefferson Street;

-- Highway 111 at Monroe Street;

-- I-10 exit eastbound at Jefferson;

-- I-10 exit eastbound at Monroe;

-- I-10 exit eastbound at Washington;

CHP officials said Avenue 50 between Madison and Monroe Street will experience intermittent closures and delays before the festivals

Additionally, full closures will occur Friday through Sunday, April 14th – 16th, 21st – 23rd and April 28th – 30th.

The street will reopen to normal traffic patterns on May 5th.

On each Monday following the festivals, streets surrounding the festival site and Interstate 10 will be busy with over 40,000 campers leaving the area.

Consider the following alternate routes:

-- North and south travel, use Washington Street, Jackson Street, Calhoun Street and Golf Center Parkway

-- East and west travel, use Highway 111, Fred Waring Drive, Miles Avenue, Dr. Carreon Blvd. and Avenue 54

Please remember to drive safe and never drive impaired!

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on Coachella.