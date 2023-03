The Indio Police department is starting to inform residents about the traffic updates as we get closer to festival season.

Coachella Valley, Music, and Arts Festival will be at the Empire Polo Club, Fri, Apr 14, 2023 – Sun, Apr 23, 2023.

Stagecoach Festival will be at the Empire Polo Club, Fri, Apr 28, 2023 - Sun, Apr 30, 2023