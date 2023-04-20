Coachella Weekend 2 set times released, Frank Ocean replaced by Blink 182 & Fred Again, Skrillex, & Four Tet
Coachella has released its set times for weekend 2 of the music festivals.
Frank Ocean has officially been dropped from the line-up, which was reported by multiple sources on Wednesday. In his place are Blink-182 and "TBA."
Oh, high Weekend 2 😎 pic.twitter.com/fGiLl97Qyw— Coachella (@coachella) April 20, 2023
TBA was later confirmed to be popular DJs Fred Again, Skrillex, and Four Tet. The artists confirmed the news themselves on social media.
🫡🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/fm7BThDxBe— Skrillex (@Skrillex) April 21, 2023