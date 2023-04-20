Skip to Content
Festival Season
By
April 20, 2023 8:50 PM
Published 4:29 PM

Coachella Weekend 2 set times released, Frank Ocean replaced by Blink 182 & Fred Again, Skrillex, & Four Tet

Coachella has released its set times for weekend 2 of the music festivals.

Frank Ocean has officially been dropped from the line-up, which was reported by multiple sources on Wednesday. In his place are Blink-182 and "TBA."

TBA was later confirmed to be popular DJs Fred Again, Skrillex, and Four Tet. The artists confirmed the news themselves on social media.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Festival Season

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content