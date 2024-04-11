Mexican singer Carin León to receive the key to the city of Coachella

This year, the city of Coachella will present the keys to the city to Mexican singer Carin León.

The ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 20. The city will release additional details within the next week.

León, a Latin Grammy winner, will be performing on both Sundays of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez said this tradition is a way to celebrate the exciting season with the community that will not be attending the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

Hernandez said that over the years they have looked for different ways to bring the festival that bears the same name as their city to its residents.

"It's important that in this festival conversation, you don't lose the city of Coachella," Hernandez said.

For the past several years the city has presented the keys to the city to several of the festival's Latin acts, including Los Tucanes de Tijuana, to Grupo Firme, to Becky G.

"So for our residents, they can watch and catch encouragement from the artists going to the festival, that's where the idea of giving them the keys was born," Hernandez said.