Stagecoach Country Music Festival goes live Friday in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Some of the country music industry's top-tier talent, along with chart-toppers from the past and specialty acts, will be delivering performances tomorrow and throughout the weekend for the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, where thousands of fans were already arriving in anticipation of the entertainment.

"Traffic conditions for early-arriving campers today were steady, with no significant issues to report,'' according to an Indio Police Department statement. "Operations are continuing smoothly."

The fest comes less than a week after the conclusion of the second and final weekend of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the same venue -- the Empire Polo Club.

Friday's lineup features Alana Springsteen, Carter Faith, Dylan Scott, Mae Estes, Ashley McBryde, Flatland Cavalry, Sammy Hagar, the Bacon Brothers -- one of whom is actor Kevin Bacon -- Tracy Lawrence, Waylon Wyatt and several dozen others.

Saturday's and Sunday's performers were still being confirmed. More information is available at www.stagecoachfestival.com.

The same traffic controls in place for Coachella will be in force throughout the weekend.

At the end of March, the Indio Police Department shut down Avenue 50, between Monroe Street and Madison Avenue, which will remain closed until May 5 for the entertainment associated with Stagecoach.

According to the city, there will be no access on Avenue 49, between Hjorth and Monroe streets, or along Avenue 50, between Jackson and Madison streets, or on Hjorth, from Avenues 49 to 50, or along Madison, between Avenues 49 and 52.

Officials cautioned travel delays will be heavy along Washington Street, between Interstate 10 and Avenue 52, as well as on Jefferson Street and Avenues 48 and 52 going into the Empire Polo Club grounds. Extensive delays are also anticipated on Highway 111 at Jefferson and Monroe, and at all the exits into Indio from the freeway.

Options for slightly faster travel may be available on Jackson, Calhoun Street and Golf Center Parkway, going north- and southbound, while less vexing eastbound and westbound travel might be open on Fred Waring Drive, Miles Avenue and Dr. Carreon Boulevard, officials said.

There will also be a designated pay ride spot, for Uber and Lyft users, at the southwest corner of Avenue 49 and Monroe, while family and taxicab pickups and drop-offs are designated on the northeast corner of Avenue 52 and Madison.

Indio PD is receiving support from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol.