Stagecoach releases lineup for Diplo’s Honkytonk; DJ Pauly D, Rebecca Black, Marshmello among additions

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - We continue to get more additions for festival season in the Coachella Valley. On Wednesday, Stagecoach released the lineup for Diplo's Honkytonk stage.

This year, the lineup includes Dillstradamus (Dillon Francis & Flosstradamus) Juicy J, Marshmello, Loud Luxury, DJ Pauly D, Rebecca Black, comedians Theo Von and Caleb Pressley, Dillstradamus, Two Friends, Wuki, and Diplo.

The stage is a more diverse stage than what you would typically expect at Stagecoach. It's the fourth year that Diplo has

Stagecoach takes place on April 24-26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. The country music festival will be headlined by Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on the Stagecoach and Coachella music festivals.