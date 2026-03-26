Indio announces road closures, travel access ahead of music festivals

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of Indio announced today information of road closures, alternate routes and transportation options ahead of next month's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

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Avenue 50 between Monroe Street and Madison Avenue has remained closed since Monday to ensure the safety of residents and commuters alike and will reopen on May 4. Alternate routes includes Highway 111, Dr. Carreon Boulevard, Avenue 48 and Avenue 52.

Additional road closures will be held on each Friday through Monday during the festivals. The road closures will include:

-- Avenue 49 between Hjorth and Monroe streets;

-- Avenue 50 between Madison and Jackson streets;

-- Hjorth Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50, and

-- Madison Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52.

City officials said the following primary access routes will be available on April 10-13, 17-20 and 24-27:

-- southbound Jefferson Street from Interstate 10 to Avenue 52;

-- southbound Washington Street from I-10 to Avenue 52;

-- southbound Monroe Street from I-10 to Avenue 52;

-- Avenue 48 between Jefferson and Jackson streets;

-- Highway 111 at Jefferson Street;

-- I-10 exit eastbound at Jefferson Street;

-- I-10 exit eastbound at Monroe Street, and

-- I-10 exit eastbound at Washington Street.

To mitigate traffic delays on each Monday following the festivals, several streets near the festival and Interstate 10 were expected to have more than 40,000 campers leaving the area. Alternate routes includes Washington Street, Jackson Street and Golf Center Parkway if traveling north and south. Highway 111, Fred Waring Drive, Miles Avenue, Dr. Carreon Boulevard and Avenue 54 was urged to take if traveling east or west.

A great access for an Uber was at Avenue 49 and Monroe Street on the southwest corner. Taxi drop-off and pick-up for taxis can be reached at Avenue 52 and Madison Street on the northeast corner.

City officials shared approved and denied pedestrian festival access routes. Festivalgoes walking during the events may take the following roads:

-- corner of Avenue 49 and Monroe Street;

-- corner of Avenue 52 and Madison Street;

-- corner of Avenue 52 and Monroe Street, and

-- corner of Avenue 50 and Madison Street.

However, there will be no pedestrian access on Monroe Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52, nor Madison Street between Avenue 50 and Avenue 52.

In addition, golf carts will not be permitted on any of the pedestrian- accessed streets.

Officials anticipate roughly 40,000 guests will be shuttled in and out during the music events throughout the Coachella Valley to help ease traffic conditions.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will take place from April 10-12, 17-19, while Stagecoach will be held from April 24-26. Both music festivals will be held at Empire Polo Club in Indio.