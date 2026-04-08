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Festival Season

Celebrating 25 years of Coachella music festival 

MGN
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Published 7:35 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - This year marks 25 years of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, known around the world simply as "Coachella." The festival started in 1999 with Rage Against the Machine, Beck, The Chemical Brothers, and Tool as headliners. It took place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, where this weekend, tens of thousands of festival goers will descend upon the valley for 25 years of Coachella. Although the festival started in 1999, it had cancelations in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making this the 25th year of the festival.

Bruce Fessier, Coachella Valley Media Hall of Fame journalist, has covered every single Coachella since 1999. News Channel 3 will hear his reflections on 25 years of Coachella and the impact the festival has made in the world of music. We'll also be speaking with Frank Ferrer, who was the drummer for Guns N' Roses for 19 years, and performed at Coachella 2016.

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Daniella Lake

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