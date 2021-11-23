Eisenhower Health scores no. 1 spot on cardiovascular hospital list

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage has been named the top cardiovascular teaching hospital in the nation without a cardiovascular residency program by Fortune and IBM Watson Health, officials announced today.

The annual Fortune/IBM 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study spotlights short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals that treat a broad spectrum of cardiology patients, according to officials.

This year's study included 951 U.S. hospitals with cardiovascular service and rated them in a number of categories based on clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, financial performance and patient experience.

"To earn the number one spot on this coveted list is truly a testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team," said Martin Massiello, president of Eisenhower Health. "Eisenhower is a center of

excellence for cardiology and this recognition confirms that."

The study concluded that if all U.S. hospitals' cardiovascular service lines performed at the level of the study winners, some 6,400 additional lives and roughly $1.4 billion could be saved.

The study can be found at fortune.com/2021/11/16/50-top-cardiovascular- hospitals-2021-ibm-watson-health/.