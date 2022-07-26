Eisenhower Health gets high ranking in magazine report

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage was ranked as the second best hospital in the Inland Empire for 2022-23 and the 21st best in all of California by U.S. News & World Report, it was announced today.

Eisenhower Health was the only hospital from the Coachella Valley to be recognized in the magazine's ranking system.

"This recognition reaffirms our physicians', nurses' and staff's continued commitment to safe, compassionate care and the level of excellence our community has come to expect from Eisenhower Health," said Martin Massiello, president and CEO of Eisenhower Health.

Eisenhower Health was also ranked as a high-performing hospital in 15 procedures/conditions including aortic valve surgery, back surgery, diabetes, heart attack, pneumonia, stroke, and more.

U.S. News & World Report evaluates data on nearly 5,000 hospitals to generate hospital rankings for patients. According to the report, it evaluated 404 hospitals in California and only 58 were ranked in the state.

"When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at the publication.