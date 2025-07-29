Eisenhower Health named among Best Hospitals for 2025-2026 in California

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ)-- Eisenhower Health has been named a 2025-2026 Best Hospital by the U.S. News & World Report.

This year, the U.S. News released their latest edition naming the 504 Best Regional Hospitals across 49 states and 95 metro areas. Eisenhower Health tied for the number two hospital in the Inland Empire and ranked 19 in the State of California.

“It is an honor to once again be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best regional hospitals in the nation and to be ranked among the top 20 hospitals in California,” says Martin Massiello, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eisenhower Health. “This distinction reflects the commitment of our physicians, nurses and staff to deliver exceptional, patient-centered care to the communities we serve.”

Eisenhower Health reports that the U.S. News evaluated more than 4,400 hospitals, granting only 13% the esteemed Best Hospital designation. 15 adult specialties and 22 procedures and conditions were evaluated measuring risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and levels of nursing care.

Information for measuring the outcomes to determine “Best Hospital” use data from over 800 million records of patient care. Eisenhower Health scored high performing in 18 types of care spanning from hip and knee replacements, to stroke and cancer care.

“For more than three decades, U.S. News has been an invaluable guide for patients,” says Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis Ben Harder at U.S. News. “With a ‘Best Hospital’ recognition, Americans, in consultation with their medical providers, can confidently choose a regional hospital known for providing superior care for their specific illness or condition. "

For more information visit https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings?src=usn_pr