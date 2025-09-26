From Michoacán to the Coachella Valley: Alexandra Ramirez’s Journey of Strength and Service

Palm Desert, Calif. (KESQ) -- This Hispanic Heritage month, here at News Channel 3, we are telling “Stories that Inspire.”

We meet a young migrant from Michoacán, Mexico. Her name is Alexandra Ramirez, who owns a gym called "The Camp Transformation Center" in Palm Desert.

A native of Pátzcuaro, Michoacán, Mexico, and like many immigrants, Alexandra Ramirez, had to leave her friends behind and adapt to a new culture.

"Coming from a Hispanic family, being Mexican and coming from a small town in Mexico, getting here to the US, you know, seeing my dad always struggle with his weight, that was always something that was just a big thing for me," Ramirez said.

Despite her young age, her determination helped her finish high school in La Quinta and earn a double degree in graphic design, photography, and Spanish from La Sierra University in Riverside.

After all her hard work, another great opportunity would present itself at the gym she owns now. "The previous owner decided to sell the building, I was really attached to the place since I was already managing it. So he essentially pushed me into buying it."