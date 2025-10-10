Stories that inspire: Yoga teacher nourishes the bodies and souls of Coachella Valley residents

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) -- Cristina Hastings, a yoga teacher raised in Queens, New York, dedicates her time to teaching the Hispanic community what yoga is all about.

Hastings was born in Colombia and moved to the Coachella valley seven years ago, she created Soul Center. Her organization offers free classes and teaches peace of mind by connecting the body and mind through meditation.

