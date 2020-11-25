Wildlights at the Living Desert now open

Holidays

One of the most popular holiday events in the Coachella Valley is back!

Wildlights at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens had its opening night on Wednesday. The annual tradition sees the zoo transform into a sparkling winter wonderland.

Over one million lights brighten the desert sky across the park. The whole process took two months to install.

While there are some changes due to the pandemic, including a capacity limit, but Wildlights will still look the same for the most part.

The famous light-up tunnel and the giant present synchronized to music return once again.

The zoo also added new pathways to stroll through and explore.

You can't purchase tickets when you arrive. You have to reserve a specific day at a specific time within a half hour.

To purchase tickets to Wildlights visit: https://www.livingdesert.org/events/upcoming-zoo-events/wildlights/