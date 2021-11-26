Indio holiday tree lighting to be held Thursday

Indio will hold its annual tree-lighting event next week, officials announced today.

The in-person tree-lighting event will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. between City Hall and the Indio Public Library, at 100 Civic Center Mall.

Festivities include the lighting of Indio's 14-year-old "Holiday Tree" and performances from the Shadow Hills High School carolers, the Academy of Musical Performance, Desert Theatre Works' production of the Winter Wonderettes and the Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus.

The public is encouraged to bring cameras as Santa will be present to take photos with children.

