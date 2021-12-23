CHP hands out thousands of donated toys to local children

Tonight, some kids in the east valley are playing with their new Christmas toys.

The California Highway Patrol delivered the gifts collected during their annual CHiPs For Kids toy drive Thursday morning.

"It's nice that our community as a whole to know that everybody just comes and supports each other and are there for each other, especially during these times, holidays. Everybody deserves a great holiday," said CHP officer Jackie Quintero.

Kids can now enjoy new skateboards, board games, and everything else the community donated through the past month.









"It’s a really good appreciation here, especially here at this trailer park most of these people are field workers, some of them don’t have the time," said Monica Fuentes, a mother in attendance.

Approximately 10,000 toys have been given out during the toy drive.